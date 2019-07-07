|
|
Steve McDermott
Creston, Iowa - Funeral services for Steve McDermott, 60, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Creston Community High School in Creston with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Creston Community High School in Creston from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019