Services
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA 50849
641-743-2621
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Creston Community High School
Creston, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Creston Community High School
Creston, IA
Steve McDermott Obituary
Steve McDermott

Creston, Iowa - Funeral services for Steve McDermott, 60, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Creston Community High School in Creston with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Creston Community High School in Creston from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019
