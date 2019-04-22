Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whippoorwill Acres
Lancaster, MO
Lancaster, MO - Steven Earl Nelson, 64, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Whippoorwill Acres in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Memorials have been established for Schuyler County Rotary Scholarship Fund and Lake Thunderhead Fish Committee. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Steve is survived by his wife, Terri Nelson of Lancaster, Missouri; two daughters, Becky Schurman and husband, Andy of Milo, Iowa and Michelle Whitlock of Lancaster, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kayli Yeggy and husband, Ryan of Milo, Iowa, Cody Schurman and wife, Amie of Ankeny, Iowa and Hannah Whitlock of Lancaster, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Kash and Klayton Yeggy of Milo, Iowa; his mother, Helen Jane Nelson of Indianola, Iowa; two brothers, Randy Nelson of Indianola, Iowa and Robbie Nelson and wife, Diana of Lancaster, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 22, 2019
