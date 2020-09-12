Steve Parker
Bussey - A Funeral Service for Steve Parker, age 66 of Bussey, will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Union Liberty Church at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Pringle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Liberty Church or Twin Cedars Dollars for Scholars. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children: Amber Carter (Harrison), April McCrea (Tod) and Cameron Parker; 4 grandchildren: Ethan Carter and Kalin, Charlotte, and Presley McCrea; father, Hubert L. Parker; brothers: Gary Parker (Mike Joines), Jerry Parker (Dyan), and Todd Parker (Sheri Arnold) and brothers-in-law: Keith Lundy (Candy) and Kenny Lundy (Karen