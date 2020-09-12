1/1
Steve Parker
Steve Parker

Bussey - A Funeral Service for Steve Parker, age 66 of Bussey, will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Union Liberty Church at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Pringle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Liberty Church or Twin Cedars Dollars for Scholars. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; children: Amber Carter (Harrison), April McCrea (Tod) and Cameron Parker; 4 grandchildren: Ethan Carter and Kalin, Charlotte, and Presley McCrea; father, Hubert L. Parker; brothers: Gary Parker (Mike Joines), Jerry Parker (Dyan), and Todd Parker (Sheri Arnold) and brothers-in-law: Keith Lundy (Candy) and Kenny Lundy (Karen




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
