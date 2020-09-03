1/1
Steve Pidima
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Pidima

Victor - Steve Pidima, age 72 of Victor, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lake Iowa Nature Center, 2550 G Avenue, Ladora, IA 52251. The gathering will be held in the lower level.

Memorials may be designated to the Steve Pidima Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Steve's family online at www.smithfh.com.

Steven Joe Pidima was born the son of Joseph Lewis Pidima and Genevieve Ruth (Van Scoyoc) Pidima on June 4, 1948, in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm south of Victor and graduated from the Victor High School with the class of 1966.

Steve was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen Knowler on June 4, 1983 at the Victor United Methodist Church. Steve farmed most of his life and had worked at Victor Manufacturing for 20 years.

Steve was an outdoorsman who loved farming the land, hunting and fishing. He was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Steve will be remembered for being a Ford truck guy, for wearing his snap flannels, for his stubbornness, and for the strong love of his family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Pidima of Victor, son, Kevin (Jennifer) Pidima of Williamsburg; two daughters, Dawn (Paul) Risner of Williamsburg and Kelsey (Cody) Hicks of Montezuma; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Diane (George) Kristjanson of Shellsburg, IA and Stan Pidima of Marion, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve (Van Scoyoc) Pidima.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lake Iowa Nature Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved