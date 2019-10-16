|
Steve Ziegenmeyer
Grinnell - Steve Ziegenmeyer, age 64 of Grinnell, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his daughter, Kristin's home under the care of hospice and with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Grinnell Christian Church with Pastor John Epperson officiating. Interment will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Westside Family Restaurant in Grinnell.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell and his family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated in his name to Grinnell Dollars for Scholars and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.smithfh.com.
Steven Charles Ziegenmeyer was born on August 21, 1955 in Grinnell, Iowa to Charles Edward Ziegenmeyer and Wilma Mae (Stoker) Ziegenmeyer. He was raised in Grinnell and graduated from Grinnell High School with the class of 1973. He received his degree in Diesel Mechanics from Des Moines Area Community College.
Steve was married to Nancy Dillon in the fall of 1981 in Grinnell. They were blessed with three children: Nicholas, Benjamin and Kristin. Their marriage later ended in divorce. Steve began working at Grinnell Implement in 1972, where he worked as a diesel mechanic for over 30 years. He later worked at Van Wyk Freight Lines in Grinnell, Hicklin Diesel in Des Moines, and Hummer in Williamsburg, Iowa. He retired at the age of 61.
Steve was very mechanically inclined and was a tinkerer from an early age. He loved to work on cars, motorcycles and knew Cub Cadets inside and out. His enjoyments were going for motorcycle rides and attending drag races at Eddyville and sprint car races at Knoxville. He will be remembered for his honesty and generosity, for always lending a hand to others, and for the love of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his children, Nick (Afton) Ziegenmeyer of Des Moines and their children, Mariah, Austin, Izzy and Korbin and Kristin (PJ) Todd of Grinnell and their children, Brenna Lee and Bane Charles Todd; his brothers, Daniel (Teresa) Ziegenmeyer of Grinnell and Mathew (Carrie Lee) Ziegenmeyer of Richlands, North Carolina; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Benjamin Ziegenmeyer in 2009.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 16, 2019