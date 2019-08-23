|
|
Steven A. Jamison
Guthrie Center - Steven A. Jamison, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mercy Hospital surrounded by family. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 AM, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee, with visitation at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at Waukee Cemetery.
Steve was born August 14, 1958 to Marvin and Frances Jamison. He was a resident of Guthrie Center, Iowa, where he enjoyed volunteering at the Guthrie County Fair and River Ruckus each year. Steve never met a stranger. He deeply loved family and adored his nieces and nephews.
Steve had a passion for farming, cattle, and country music...he was a Cowboy at heart. He worked at Rose Acres for 20+ years where he made several friendships with co-workers.
He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Frances Jamison; brother, Dan (Jodi) Jamison; sister, Cindy (George) Lentz; seven nieces and nephews; aunt, Lillian (Richard) Vignaroli and many cousins.
Memorial Contributions can be made to his family for distribution to Steve's favorite organizations and interests. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 23, 2019