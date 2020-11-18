1/1
Steven Arnold Graf
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Arnold Graf

Granger - Steven Arnold Graf, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Private services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Steve's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dallas Center, Iowa.

Steve was born March 16, 1952, in Oxford, NE, to Paul and Mary (Mayer) Graf. He married Carmen Graf on October 10, 2010.

Steve worked as a Sales Manager for Big Bear Equipment for 30 years and then as a foreman for Sweeney Excavating before retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Millard Nebraska Jaycees and served on various committees and board positions at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

Steve loved spending time with family and friends, mentoring those young and old, watching Iowa State football, traveling and working with the Iowa Turf Grass Association.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carmen; Step-son, Lance Lowe of Bluffton, SC; two Brothers, Gerald (Ellie) Graf of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Mark (Linda) Graf of Emerson, NE; He also had an extended group of young adults he lovingly called his "bonus family"; Brandon (Bud) Sweeney, Madi Unrau, Dyllan Rosenbaum, Karly Kunzman, Ashton Kooiker, Zoie Shook, and Marah Benbow. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Judy Koth.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the Granger Fire and Rescue, Dallas County Emergency Medical Services, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, or to the family for a vocational scholarship fund at Woodward-Granger High School . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved