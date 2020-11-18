Steven Arnold Graf
Granger - Steven Arnold Graf, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Private services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Steve's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dallas Center, Iowa.
Steve was born March 16, 1952, in Oxford, NE, to Paul and Mary (Mayer) Graf. He married Carmen Graf on October 10, 2010.
Steve worked as a Sales Manager for Big Bear Equipment for 30 years and then as a foreman for Sweeney Excavating before retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Millard Nebraska Jaycees and served on various committees and board positions at Emmanuel United Methodist Church.
Steve loved spending time with family and friends, mentoring those young and old, watching Iowa State football, traveling and working with the Iowa Turf Grass Association.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carmen; Step-son, Lance Lowe of Bluffton, SC; two Brothers, Gerald (Ellie) Graf of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Mark (Linda) Graf of Emerson, NE; He also had an extended group of young adults he lovingly called his "bonus family"; Brandon (Bud) Sweeney, Madi Unrau, Dyllan Rosenbaum, Karly Kunzman, Ashton Kooiker, Zoie Shook, and Marah Benbow. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother-in-law, Judy Koth.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the Granger Fire and Rescue, Dallas County Emergency Medical Services, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, or to the family for a vocational scholarship fund at Woodward-Granger High School . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
