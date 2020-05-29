Steven "Bosco" Baedaro
West Des Moines - In the morning of May 21, 2020, Steven C. "Bosco" Baedaro, 67, passed away in his favorite chair, looking out his window and watching the wildlife in his beautiful backyard.
Steve, known to everyone as Bosco, had many, many friends. He is the second son of Jim and Wanda Baedaro and surviving family include his three brothers, James, Marty and Frank all of Des Moines; and sister, Linda (Darry) Armstrong of Florida; and the love of his life and significant other for 30 years, Jude Braune.
Bosco lived in Des Moines his entire life. He attended Holy Trinity grade school and graduated from Dowling High School where he was on the golf team and won a state bowling title.
Bosco was a well-known chef in Des Moines, honing his skills at Vic's Tally Ho restaurant along-side his best friend, Jerry Tallerico. Over the years, Bosco also worked for Christopher's, Garbo's, and Jimmy's West on Ashworth Road with his father and brothers.
Bosco was known for his love of wildlife, feeding and naming squirrels, and keeping Pup-Peroni treats in his pocket to charm any dog that crossed his path.
Preceding him in death are his parents; nephew, Jamin; and his beloved cats, Minny Vinny and Lonesome Lenny.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.