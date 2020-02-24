|
|
Steven Beasley
Urbandale - Steven C. Beasley died on February 22, 2020. He was born January 30, 1948, to C.O. and Shirley Beth (Worthington) Beasley. A Memorial Service will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1pm.
Memorial donations may be directed to Every Step Hospice. The family of Steven Beasley would like to extend a special thank you to Every Step Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020