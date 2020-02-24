Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Beasley


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Beasley Obituary
Steven Beasley

Urbandale - Steven C. Beasley died on February 22, 2020. He was born January 30, 1948, to C.O. and Shirley Beth (Worthington) Beasley. A Memorial Service will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1pm.

Memorial donations may be directed to Every Step Hospice. The family of Steven Beasley would like to extend a special thank you to Every Step Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -