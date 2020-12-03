Steven BoggsWest Des Moines - Steven Roy Boggs, 78, of West Des Moines, died at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 19th, 2020.Steve was born in Des Moines to Roy Melvern and Emma Aileen Boggs in April, 1942. He grew up on the east side and graduated from East High School in June, 1960, where he played trumpet in the marching and concert bands, was on the student council and listed his likes as "bean bowl, bikes and scrambles." He would likely still list those as some of his favorite things. He was the treasurer for the EHS Class of 1960 for sixty years - from graduation until his death - and worked closely with the East High School Alumni Foundation to manage class donations to the scholarship fund.He was initiated into the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 on July 17, 1963, making him a Life Member with 50+ years of service. He held the position of instructor at Local 33's Joint Apprenticeship Training Center (JATC) and served as its financial secretary for many years. After retiring from Central Iowa Mechanical in 2009, Steve soon decided he preferred to be a part of the workforce, most recently working for Waldinger Corporation. Described as an exceptional estimator and project manager, he was giving of his extensive industry knowledge and was a mentor to many.Steve was an avid rider and racer of motorcycles. He was a vintage flat track racer, his favorite events being the mile and half-mile. Ever the engineer, he built some of the bikes he raced and was always working on how to make them better, faster. He raced competitively right up until his last race in 2014, where he took first place at the Davenport Speedway. #14, our favorite racer. He continued to ride all over Iowa's best country roads with his closest friends, some of more than 60 years, often planning the routes and leading the pack. He knew the dangers of riding, was always well-prepared and outfitted appropriately in a helmet and protective gear. He was a man who calculated all the risks and his enduring love of riding made the risks worth it. His high school yearbook indicates his greatest ambition was to be riding his motorcycle under the North Pole and we sure hope he's doing that now.Steve was a patient, kind and thoughtful man. He was a loving and supportive husband and dad. His deeds were rarely of the "over the loudspeaker" variety but done quietly and consistently throughout his days. He will be missed beyond measure by our family and his friends alike.Steve is survived by his three children; Todd Smith (Teri), Stephanie Paquin (Steve) and Mark Boggs; his grandchildren, Cooper and Barrett Smith, Miles and Simon Petrick and Ella and Maxwell Boggs. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Boggs, his parents, Roy Melvern and Emma Aileen Boggs and his sister, Donna Hemer.Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time. The family is hoping to host a celebration of life for both Steve and his wife, Frances, next summer. In memory of Steve, charitable contributions may be directed to EHS Alumni Foundation, PO Box 696, Des Moines IA 50303. Please note Class of 1960/Steve Boggs in the memo.