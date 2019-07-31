Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Steven C. Donaldson Obituary
Des Moines - Steven Craig Donaldson, formerly of Cummings, 64, passed away from complications of ALS on July 25, 2019.

Steve worked for several railroads for 20 years and Nuckolls Concrete. Steve enjoyed model railroads, scuba diving, motorcycles, travel and the Chicago Cubs.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, JoAnn and his mother, Bonita Donaldson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019
