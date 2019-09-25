Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Havick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven C. Havick


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven C. Havick Obituary
Steven C. Havick

Urbandale - Steven C. Havick, 71, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Des Moines. Services will be held 2:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home.

Steven was born February 28, 1948, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Elmer and Wilma (Anderson) Havick. He married Jill (Oleson) Havick in 2005 on the 18th tee box at the Urbandale Golf and Country Club.

Steven worked with computers for Unisys/Sperry-Univac and then in computer networking at Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming, biking, and reading. He traveled to FL in the winters and was able to attend several NASA launches. Steve was also known to play his guitar.

Steven is survived by his wife, Jill Havick; daughter, Steva (Dien Judge) Havick Judge of Albia, IA; son, Ben (Miho) Havick of Nagoya, Japan; brother, Bruce (Kay) Havick of Harlan, IA; grandchildren, Aidan Judge, Saya and Millie Havick. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Havick; mother, Wilma Havick; and brother, Jim Havick.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now