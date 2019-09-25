|
Steven C. Havick
Urbandale - Steven C. Havick, 71, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Des Moines. Services will be held 2:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home.
Steven was born February 28, 1948, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Elmer and Wilma (Anderson) Havick. He married Jill (Oleson) Havick in 2005 on the 18th tee box at the Urbandale Golf and Country Club.
Steven worked with computers for Unisys/Sperry-Univac and then in computer networking at Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming, biking, and reading. He traveled to FL in the winters and was able to attend several NASA launches. Steve was also known to play his guitar.
Steven is survived by his wife, Jill Havick; daughter, Steva (Dien Judge) Havick Judge of Albia, IA; son, Ben (Miho) Havick of Nagoya, Japan; brother, Bruce (Kay) Havick of Harlan, IA; grandchildren, Aidan Judge, Saya and Millie Havick. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Havick; mother, Wilma Havick; and brother, Jim Havick.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019