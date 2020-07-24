Steven Conway
Ankeny - Steven Craig Conway, 74, of Perry, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Rowley Masonic Center on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Steve was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 25, 1945 to Doug and Betty Conway. He graduated from Ankeny High School in 1963.
Steve attended Loras College for a while in Dubuque, Iowa where he met Father Daniels and began a close relationship with him and his faith.
He married Susann Sutton in 1979 and would have celebrated 41 years together this year.
Steve held many jobs in his lifetime. He was a semi-truck driver, traveling all over the country. For a time, he worked for Village Supply in Des Moines, Iowa. His last job was at Tones Spices as an Operations manager.
In his spare time, Steve volunteered his time to those in their end of life stage for Hospice of Central Iowa. He taught bible class at Prairie Meadows for the Stable Hands. He was also a guild volunteer with Unity Point.
He loved being on the lake, boating and fishing and was a huge dog lover.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Betty Conway and his older brother, Marty Conway. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and his 5 children, Kelly Conway of Kentucky; Kendra (Gary) Marshall of Waukee, Iowa; Mike (Amy) Conway of California; Amanda (Ben) McCord of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Keith (Amanda) Conway of Minnesota. He is also survived by his sisters Michele (Tom) Plagman of Minnesota; Cathy (Don) Hughes of Minnesota; Barbara (Jeff) Jones of Arizona; Nancy (Dan) Yokubitus of California; and one brother, Chris (Theresa) Conway. Steve had 11 grandkids: Lexi, Chris, Noah, Meghan, Ashley, Kylie, Mason, Carson, Emma, Angel-Starr, and Liam. He will be missed very much and is continually loved forever. May he rest in peace and be held for eternity in the hands of our Lord. Amen.
Funeral service for Steve will be 11 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Church of the Brethren Ankeny, 417 SE Grant, Ankeny, Iowa. Family will be available to visit with friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial following at the Lincoln Cemetery in Alleman, Iowa. We will be following CDC guidelines and masks are required.
