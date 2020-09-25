Steven Geroge Palmer
Urbandale - Steven G. Palmer, 69, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, on January 19, 1951.
Steven graduated from Bondurant High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Army National Guard serving for 22 years. Steven married Vicki Haines in 1970 and had his son Tony. In 1972, Steven enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and moved his family to Florida. He was discharged in 1976 and returned to Bondurant working as a mail carrier. In 1979, he attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and began working for the Altoona Police Department.
Steven resigned his position in 1985 to work for a security firm in Maryland. In 1988, he married Vikki Raupp and returned to Altoona in 1990. Steven and Vikki had two children, Tyler and Chelsea. Steven returned to work at the Altoona Police Department from 1993 to 2000. He then began working for the Polk County Attorney's Office as an investigator until his retirement in 2011. Steven met Jean Davidson in 2000 and they were married in 2009. Steven loved his work and had a great love for law enforcement.
During his retirement, Steven loved flying with his son, Tony, cruising in his Corvette, playing golf, watching TV with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very busy man and always on the go. Vacationing in Florida and going to amusement parks was one of his favorite past times. In 2015, Steven was named "Iowan of the Day" at the Iowa State Fair.
Steven was a man of heart. He was a family man who loved his wife, Jean, their children, grandchildren, and family. He epitomized what it meant to serve others, his country, and his local community. He served people with intellectual disabilities by his 20 year involvement with Special Olympics
, previously sat as the President of the Board of Directors and was instrumental in raising significant funds for Special Olympics
Iowa. He was a member of Za-Ga-Zig Shriners and the Masonic Temple. In any of the community organizations, if you wanted something done, you put Steven Palmer in charge. His concern for children lead him as a law enforcement officer to establish the Drug Endangered Children Task Force. Steven was "retired" but for Steven that meant giving more of himself to family, friends, and the organizations and causes that he was so passionate about.
Steven is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Tony Palmer (Denise), and their children, Ian and Atticus Palmer, son, Tyler Palmer, daughter, Chelsea (Seth) Good, son, Eric (Mitzi) Rasmussen, and their daughter, Evelyn, and son, John Rasmussen; and his son Johnny Rasmussen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Des Moines First, 2725 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church.
At visitation and service social distancing is encouraged. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, they are invited to watch Steven's service virtually through the link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Steven.
