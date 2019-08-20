|
Steven Hutchins
Stuart - Steven Eugene Hutchins, 58 of Stuart passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Unity Point - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21st at the Johnson Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Funeral service will be held from 10 A.M. on Thursday, August 22nd at the Johnson Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Stuart Chapel. Burial will be at Dexter City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Steven Hutchins Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019