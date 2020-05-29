Steven Kunz
Steven Kunz

Clive - Steven Lawrence Kunz, 69 years old, passed away at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A private family Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 pm. A private family burial will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. We kindly ask visitors to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions.

Steven is survived by his wife, Carol Krempges Kunz; his children, Tonia (Ken) LeBeau, Brenda (Michael) Wickman, Kyle (Patti) Kunz, Mandy (Spanky) Boldt, Emily (Craig) Timmerman, Mary Beth (Matt Keel) Kunz, and Acilia (Nate) Wiles; as well as 10 grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be directed to John Stoddard Cancer Center.

To view a full obituary please visit www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
