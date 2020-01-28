Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Steven L. Phillips Obituary
West Des Moines - Steven Lee Phillips, 65, of West Des Moines, Iowa died peacefully at Mercy Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held between 12 - 1 p.m. Burial will be at McLaren's Resthaven Cemetery.

Steve is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kandee; his children, Amanda Phillips of Ames & Matthew (Christa) Phillips of Waukee; grandson, Nathan Lasley; father, Ron Phillips; siblings, Lisa (Kurt) Moody, Kris (Peter) Judd, and Erik (Sara) Phillips. Steve was also a brother-in-law, and an uncle and great-uncle to a number of nieces and nephews. Steve loved his family deeply and will be missed by his family and friends.

Full obituary may be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
