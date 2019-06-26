|
Steven Lee Greenfield
Altoona - Steven Greenfield, 77, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. He was born in Belmond, Iowa, on January 6, 1942, to proud parents Frederick and Luella Greenfield.
Steve graduated from Alexander High School and served 6 years with the National Guard. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Barbara Bertrand, and they shared 50 beautiful years together.
Steve was an auctioneer for 50-plus years and was highly regarded, conducting more than 5,000 auctions in the Des Moines area. He was a member of the Iowa Auctioneers Association for more than 50 years, serving as Grand Marshall in 2017 at the Iowa State Fair.
Steve was an avid fisherman. He loved summering at their home in Longville, Minnesota, where he spent many hours on the water fishing. In 2006, Steve and Barb retired to the Palm Harbor area of Florida.
Steve had a strong personal relationship with the Lord and made his faith a priority. Aside from auctioneering and fishing, he loved being at the horse track, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his family and loved ones.
Steven is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Stephanie (Clint) Rees; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Greenfield; grandchildren, Hayden Rees, Cooper Greenfield, and Reid Riding-King; his sister, Linda (Ron) Herdliska; as well as Marcy Greenfield, other loving family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Luella.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4-8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In loving memory of Steve, memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Miracle Bible Camp, 4389 Timber Drive NW, Hackensack, MN 56462.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 26 to June 27, 2019