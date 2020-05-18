|
Steven N. Standridge
Norwalk - age 45. Survived by his parents, Newton and Carol of Norwalk; a brother, Michael (Ashley) of Spring Valley, CA; a niece, ShiAnne; and a host of relatives and dear friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30th with an open-visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. Memorials to the Norwalk Rescue may be left at the funeral home. For a complete life story, flowers, and on-line condolences visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 24, 2020