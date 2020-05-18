Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:30 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Standridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven N. Standridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven N. Standridge Obituary
Steven N. Standridge

Norwalk - age 45. Survived by his parents, Newton and Carol of Norwalk; a brother, Michael (Ashley) of Spring Valley, CA; a niece, ShiAnne; and a host of relatives and dear friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30th with an open-visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. Memorials to the Norwalk Rescue may be left at the funeral home. For a complete life story, flowers, and on-line condolences visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -