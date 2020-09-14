1/1
Steven O. Dodge
Steven O. Dodge

Des Moines - Steven Dodge was born on March 22, 1952, and passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at the age of 68.

Steven had a big heart and the most contagious smile. His love for Diet Pepsi and peanut M&Ms was only outshined by the Looney Tunes. Steven enjoyed listening to music by Johnny Cash and Hank Williams.

Steven is survived by his siblings, Deborah (Bob) Fuerman, Patricia Warnell, Terry Mills, Bert (Kathy) Smith, Nancy Saunders, Charles (Kris) Smith, Leon Smith, Cheryl (Frank) Cartwright, Sally (Todd) Johnson, and Mary Umbaugh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Olin Dodge; mother, Sarah Dodge Sellers; brother, Larry Smith, and his sisters-in-law, Judy Smith and Barb Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation prior to the service from 5-6 p.m.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Mosaic of Central Iowa, his caregivers, and his Mosaic family Sharon, Lonnie and Greg.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mosaic of Central Iowa in loving memory of Steven.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
