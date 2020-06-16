Steven P. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven P. Nelson

Altoona - Steven Phillip Nelson passed away peacefully in his Altoona, IA home on June 14, 2020 after battling cancer. He was 72.

He was born in Chariton, IA to Berneta Mary (Ream) and William Dixon Nelson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked as a cement mason. He loved music and woodworking, but his proudest achievement was raising two loving children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Durwood Nelson, and a brother who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife Shiela Elaine (Adcock) and two children, Shawn and Heather. He has four grandchildren and three great grandchildren with another on the way.

Graveside services will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at his home on Sunday, June 21st at 1:00pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved