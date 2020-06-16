Steven P. Nelson



Altoona - Steven Phillip Nelson passed away peacefully in his Altoona, IA home on June 14, 2020 after battling cancer. He was 72.



He was born in Chariton, IA to Berneta Mary (Ream) and William Dixon Nelson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked as a cement mason. He loved music and woodworking, but his proudest achievement was raising two loving children.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Durwood Nelson, and a brother who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife Shiela Elaine (Adcock) and two children, Shawn and Heather. He has four grandchildren and three great grandchildren with another on the way.



Graveside services will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at his home on Sunday, June 21st at 1:00pm.









