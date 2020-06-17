Steven P. Senne
Steven P. Senne

Urbandale - Steven P. Senne, age 57 of Urbandale died on Mon. June 15, at his home.

A private family service will be Sat. June 20, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, IA. The service will be streamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 on Saturday. Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salem Lutheran Church heating/cooling fund, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-592-0221.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mittelstadt Funeral Home
902 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
641-592-0221
