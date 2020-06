Steven P. SenneUrbandale - Steven P. Senne, age 57 of Urbandale died on Mon. June 15, at his home.A private family service will be Sat. June 20, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, IA. The service will be streamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 on Saturday. Burial will be in Salem Memorial Cemetery, Lake Mills.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salem Lutheran Church heating/cooling fund, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.schottfuneralhomes.com . 641-592-0221.