Steven T. Bockert
West Des Moines - Steven Troy Bockert, 36, of West Des Moines, passed away at his home. A short service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Iles Westover Chapel with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Glendale Cemetery.
Steve was born July 6, 1982, in Des Moines, son of Michael and Arlene (Geyer) Bockert. He received his education in Des Moines and attended Hoover High School. Steve was employed by Jimmy Johns in various positions.
He is survived by his father, Michael Bockert; mother, Arlene Bockert; four siblings, Michael Paul, Thomas and Joe Bockert and Michele Ewald; and paternal grandmother, Sybil Bockert. He was preceded by his paternal grandfather, John D. Bockert.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019