Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Iles Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Iles Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Bockert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven T. Bockert


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven T. Bockert Obituary
Steven T. Bockert

West Des Moines - Steven Troy Bockert, 36, of West Des Moines, passed away at his home. A short service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Iles Westover Chapel with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Glendale Cemetery.

Steve was born July 6, 1982, in Des Moines, son of Michael and Arlene (Geyer) Bockert. He received his education in Des Moines and attended Hoover High School. Steve was employed by Jimmy Johns in various positions.

He is survived by his father, Michael Bockert; mother, Arlene Bockert; four siblings, Michael Paul, Thomas and Joe Bockert and Michele Ewald; and paternal grandmother, Sybil Bockert. He was preceded by his paternal grandfather, John D. Bockert.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now