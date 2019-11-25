Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Taylor Obituary
Steven Taylor

Des Moines - Steven Taylor, 60, died at his home of natural causes in his sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A Celebration of Steven's life will be held 2-4 pm Saturday, December 7th at Iles Westover Chapel. Please bring a photo of Steve to share a memory.

Steve was born April 7, 1959 in Milaca, MN to Hugh and Kay (Matsinger) Taylor. He was a carpenter by trade and worked as an oversize load steer-man for many years. Steve liked cross country skiing, volunteering as Santa Claus and was an amazing pool player. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was an active member of AA. He was sober for over 20 years and was a sponsor for many in the program, helping them with anything he could. Steve loved his grandson and was always there to help family and friends. He will be missed greatly by many people.

Survivors include his daughter, Cami (Dan) DeSchane of Little Falls, MN; grandson, Zander DeSchane (8 years old); sisters: Theresa (Jim McCutcheon) Hasselbring, Leigh (Dana) Vivant, Carol Wrede; nieces and nephews: Rodney (Crystal) Hasselbring, Jr. and family, Craig (Catherine) Hasselbring and family, Kathy (Jay) Hazman, Jadie Grahn, Colby Carpenter. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Brian Korte; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Contributions may be made to Steve's memorial by using the "Payments" button at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -