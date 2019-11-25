|
|
Steven Taylor
Des Moines - Steven Taylor, 60, died at his home of natural causes in his sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A Celebration of Steven's life will be held 2-4 pm Saturday, December 7th at Iles Westover Chapel. Please bring a photo of Steve to share a memory.
Steve was born April 7, 1959 in Milaca, MN to Hugh and Kay (Matsinger) Taylor. He was a carpenter by trade and worked as an oversize load steer-man for many years. Steve liked cross country skiing, volunteering as Santa Claus and was an amazing pool player. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was an active member of AA. He was sober for over 20 years and was a sponsor for many in the program, helping them with anything he could. Steve loved his grandson and was always there to help family and friends. He will be missed greatly by many people.
Survivors include his daughter, Cami (Dan) DeSchane of Little Falls, MN; grandson, Zander DeSchane (8 years old); sisters: Theresa (Jim McCutcheon) Hasselbring, Leigh (Dana) Vivant, Carol Wrede; nieces and nephews: Rodney (Crystal) Hasselbring, Jr. and family, Craig (Catherine) Hasselbring and family, Kathy (Jay) Hazman, Jadie Grahn, Colby Carpenter. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Brian Korte; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Contributions may be made to Steve's memorial by using the "Payments" button at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019