Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles-Westover Chapel
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Iles-Westover Chapel
Stewart Milford Aldrich


Waukee - Stewart Milford Aldrich, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Cremation will follow services and private inurnment will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date.

Stewart was born July 27, 1930, in Waukee, to Orlo and Mabel (Addy) Aldrich, graduated from Redfield High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Marilyn Mahedy on June 19, 1954, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Stewart worked as a Machinist/Supervisor for Delavan for 45 years, retiring in 1995.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn, his children, Kathy Hamilton of Des Moines, Tom Aldrich of Van Meter, Jerry Aldrich of Waukee, Marcia (Steve) Greenslade of Redfield, Cindy (Scott) Dyer of Stockbridge, GA, Jan (Dan) Tyler of Des Moines, and Deanne (Steve) Harbaugh of Des Moines; three brothers, Wayne (Ruby) Aldrich of Adel, Marlyn Aldrich of Des Moines, and Vernon (Jean) Aldrich of Dallas Center; 20 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Goldie Blair, Marion Dennis, and Glenn Aldrich.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport or St. Boniface Building Fund. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019
