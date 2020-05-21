|
|
Stuart "Stu" Carleton Schmitz
Clive - Stuart "Stu" Carleton Schmitz passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 17, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska to Betty (Schafer) and Robert Schmitz. In 1990 he met the love of his life, Holly Kauffman, and they were married March 16, 1991.
He was a loving father to his daughter, Ashley Baldwin, and his step-children, Nick Foell and Heather (Foell) Lasansky. He was a soft-spoken, gentle man, always willing to lend a hand, and give support to those in need. If you knew Stu, he was your friend. Always supportive to his wife and children, while being an example to others of what a Christian leader in the home should be.
Stu studied Chemical Engineering at Iowa State University, graduating with his Masters in 1982. He has been the State Environmental Toxicologist at the Iowa Department of Public Health since 2004.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Holly Schmitz; his daughters, Ashley (Alec) Baldwin of Denver CO, Heather (Rory) Lasansky and granddaughter Lila Lasansky of Iowa City; and his sister, Carrie Schmitz of Houston; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and countless brothers and sisters in Christ.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Schmitz; his son, Nick Foell; and his in-laws, Floyd and Delores Kauffman.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. The private funeral service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. with the link and full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020