McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sue A. Anderson


1937 - 2019
Sue A. Anderson Obituary
Sue A. Anderson

Johnston - Sue Ann Anderson, 82, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on October 20, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or Children and Families of Iowa.

Sue was born on May 27, 1937 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Rollin 'Bobby' Jay Short and Maribel 'Mudder' (Holtzberg) Short. After finishing high school, she and her family moved to South Bend, IN where she began a career in business and met the love of her life, Louis H. Anderson. She and Louis were married on December 7, 1958 and it was then, she chose a career as a fulltime wife and mother to their three children.

Family was the most important thing for Sue. Many of their family vacations were spent traveling with or visiting family. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids participate in sports and spent much of her time watching any kind of sports on television. She loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears. Sue especially liked to cheer for any team with some connection to the rest of the family.

Sue is survived by her children, Kandi Wood of Franklin, TN, Louie (Sue) Anderson of Des Moines, Jeff (Joely) Anderson of New Sharon; her grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Chandler of Franklin, TN, Zach Anderson of New Sharon, Christina Anderson of West Des Moines; her great grandson, Collins Chandler of Franklin TN; her sisters, Lana Kelsey of Fredericksburg, VA; Tara (Duke) Snyder of Mishawaka, IN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years; her parents; her brother-in-law, Ronald Kelsey; and her son-in-law, Mike Wood.

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for the care and support received. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Anderson family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
