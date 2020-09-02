1/1
Sue Ann Kline
1968 - 2020
Sue Ann Kline

Des Moines - Sue Ann Kline was born February 2, 1968 to Daniel and Sharon Kline in Scottsdale, AZ. She passed away August 31, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center, at the age of 52.

Sue Ann is survived by her father, Daniel Kline; aunt, Shirley Scott; many cousins; and a host of dear friends at Behavioral Technology Group Home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Kline and her brothers, Dean and Daniel "Butchie" Kline.

A private graveside service will be held at Avon Cemetery.

Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
