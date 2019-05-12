|
|
Sue Ann Miller Foster
Ankeny - Sue Ann Miller Foster, 65, passed away on May 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital. She was born January 13, 1954, to Richard and Audrey Miller.
A lifelong Iowa resident, Sue grew up in the Elkhart area, and then remained in the Ankeny area. She worked as an Administrative Supervisor for Polk County. Since retirement, she enjoyed traveling and time with her family.
Sue is survived by her husband, John Foster; son, Travis; step children, Ken Foster, Jackilyn Hawks, Scott Foster and families; parents, Richard and Audrey Miller; 12 grandchildren, and her brother, Dennis Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 17, 2019, at Vittoria Lodge from 4:30 - 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019