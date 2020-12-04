Sue Elizabeth DeWild



Sue Elizabeth DeWild (Hickey, Guthrie) beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 11, 2020 at Bickford of Urbandale where she had lived since July of 2019. She was born on September 13, 1942 in O'Neill, Nebraska to Merle and Edna (Lingle) Hickey. In 1957 her family moved to Des Moines where she attended Saint Joseph Academy and graduated in 1960.



On November 24, 1962, she married Russ Guthrie and they were blessed with two children, daughter Susan and son Jim. Sue worked at Stone Container for over 34 years, until the paper bag division closed and made lifelong friends there. A dedicated worker and very knowledgeable, she was affectionately known as "The Bag Lady" and enjoyed the title.



She met her second husband Steve DeWild at Stone and they spent many happy years together. They married June 8, 2001. Sadly Steve passed away in September of 2003.



When her career at Stone ended, she continued in the same industry and took a position at Shorr Packaging, until retiring in February of 2010. Sue had many interests, including reading, cooking, gardening, attending craft shows, decorating her home for each holiday, music and caring for all of her beloved dogs. She was able to see Elvis twice and in recent years saw Garth Brooks and Neil Diamond, two of her favorites. She loved a cold beer in a frosted glass on a warm day with two olives. Most of all Sue treasured time she spent with family and friends. She was a sweet, kind, supportive person and truly a joy to be around. For many years she followed the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Denver Broncos. In 2015 Sue sold her home and moved to Windsor Heights to live with her daughter. In early 2016 she was diagnosed with Vascular Dementia. She lived her life to the fullest with dignity, grace and courage.



In accordance with her wishes she has been cremated. She did not want a traditional service but a gathering of loved ones and friends. A memorial celebration of her life will be planned for Spring/Summer 2021.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband and her dog Bailey as well as many other dogs she rescued.



Sue is survived by her daughter Susan Guthrie (Marty Baker), her son Jim, brothers Jim Hickey (Marilyn) of Garden Michigan and Jerry Hickey (Sweet Aunt Dee) of Omaha Nebraska, nieces, nephews and very special friends. Memorial contributions may be made to The Food Bank of Iowa or The Animal Rescue League of Iowa in her name. Those were two charities she supported regularly. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care provided by the in home nurse, care givers, Bickford of Urbandale and Suncrest Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store