Soderstrum Funeral Home
312 Main St
Slater, IA 50244
(515) 232-5121
Sue Ihle

Sue Ihle Obituary
Sue Ihle

Huxley - Sue Ihle, age 83 of Huxley passed away on January 5, 2020 at the Madrid Home. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater. Funeral services will be Monday, January 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Juanita Rose Ihle was born on June 30, 1936 to Clarence and Pearl (Paul) Arnold in Portland, OR. After graduation from Melba High School, Sue met the love of her life Arnold in Vancouver, Washington. They later were united in marriage on September, 4, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Washington. In 1961, Arnold and Sue started Ihle Construction. A great team as Sue was the bookkeeper and Arnold was the foremen of the job sites.

Sue participated in many community events in Huxley and Mesa, Arizona at The Fountain of the Sun. She enjoyed traveling with Arnold, spending time at the lake house, creating ceramics-pottery, crafting and playing golf. Sue's greatest joy came when spending time with her family and following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; brothers, Roy and Michael Arnold and grandson, Trevor Stewart. She is survived by four children, Deborah (Randy) Conard of Ankeny, Bruce (Joanie) Ihle of Ankeny, Gary (Carla) Ihle of Ankeny, Mark (Cinde) Ihle of Gilbert; two sisters, Linda Black and Ginny Ihle; thirteen grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater.

Online condolences may be left at www.soderstrumfuneralhome.com

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
