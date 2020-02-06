|
Sue Kappelman
This can be no ordinary obituary because Sue Kappelman was no ordinary woman. What can we tell you that would show you how our mom hung the moon for us and lit the stars in our sky? How every day of her life she showed us how to be brave and most of all, to be kind.
Sue was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert A. Cole Sr. and Opal A. Cole with a brother, Bobby, waiting to torment her at home. A few years later, she welcomed her baby sister, Sherry Cole Baker.
The family moved to Grimes. Sue went to school there, where she "claimed" all the little animals in town followed her home. This was unsubstantiated. Her home became a haven for any needy animal in town.
In high school, Sue ignored cliques, overcame her own fears, and reached out to anyone in need of a friend. She never wanted anyone to feel left out.
Sue met the love of her life, Robert Kappelman, when she was 16 and too shortly thereafter (yes, we figured out the timeline when we were quite young) had a son, Myles Kappelman. A daughter, Mindy Kappelman Rankins soon followed. And then the first of many dogs and cats joined their family.
Mindy, stubborn as she was, begged for a horse for seven years. Despite Sue's fear of horses, the family moved to a home in the country in Pleasantville and they added a horse (and the cat someone left behind) to their family.
Through their years in Pleasantville, Sue rescued and made a home for a multitude of pets including Miss Kins the one-eyed kitten, Buster the three-legged dog, Felix the Wonderful cat and though she was initially afraid of him, Gus, the lovable rottweiler. No animal Sue encountered was ever left hungry or homeless.
For the past 10 years, Sue lived happily with her son and daughter-in-law In West Des Moines.
Sue joined her husband, father, mother, brother, grandson (Chad) and countless number of pets in heaven on February 2, 2020.
Sue will be missed dearly by her beloved children, Myles (Kanan) Kappelman, Mindy (Stan) Rankins, her sister Sherry (Dan) Baker, nephews, a niece, stepson Rob (Sheri) and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa, Happy Tails Ranch and Rescue, or Forever Home Dog Rescue in memory of Sue Kappelman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville on Saturday, February 29 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020