Sue (Fry) Reynolds
Des Moines - Sue Ellen (Fry) Reynolds, 56, passed away on October 24, 2020, with her loving husband and family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Sue.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.