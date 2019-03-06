|
Sumner Mapes
Pella - C. Sumner Mapes, Jr, 77, passed away Friday at his residence. He was born near Earlham, IA where he graduated from high school. Sumner graduated from Drake University with a vocal major and then became the vocal director and an instrumental music instructor for the Pella Community Schools for 32 years. At a very young age Sumner pursued his passion for showing and owning cattle. For many years he had a cattle partner, Elliott Brown, and most recently was partners with Marty Van Vliet. In 2018 they won Supreme Grand Champion at the Iowa State Fair and most recent Sumner was awarded "Maine Man of the Year" in the nation. He was active in 4H for nearly 30 years. Sumner is survived by his wife, Carol (Franken) Mapes, son Elliott Mapes of Pella, and daughter, Donna Mapes and John De Bruin of Minneapolis, MN. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00 am, Second Reformed Church, Pella where visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested for Marion County 4H.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019