|
|
Susan Bevington
Des Moines - Susan Ann Bevington, 71, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene.
Susan was born December 1, 1947, to Marvin and Fonda (Robuck) Laird. She married Richard Bevington on November 28, 1969, in Attica. Together they raised three children.
Susan is survived by her husband, Richard Bevington; daughters, Lori (Troy) Budding of Des Moines, IA, Lonna (Donnie) James of Des Moines, IA; son, Lynn (Natasha) Bevington of Des Moines, IA; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Laird of Emporia, KS; sister, Linda (Dennis) Nicholson of Indianola, IA; brother-in-law, Tom (Sylvia) Bevington of Lawton, OK; as well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Frances Laird; and mother-in-law, Opal Bevington.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday, May 13, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Lions Club. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019