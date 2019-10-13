|
Susan C. Sehr
Johnston - Susan Sehr, 68, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home in Johnston surrounded by her family and close friends. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Temple B'nai Jeshurun. Burial will follow at Jewish Glendale Cemetery.
Susan was born October 26, 1950 in Miami, FL. She spent her childhood swimming in the warm Florida canals, picking fresh mangos off the tree of her childhood home, and combing the beaches for seashells with her little sister Amy. From the beginning, Susan was creative and adventurous, and she lived her life guided by her convictions and passions. Susan obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Mississippi College and a Master's Degree in Counseling from Eastern New Mexico University. Susan was driven to change lives by working with women and children, and she became a well-known child and family therapist in New Mexico.
In retirement, Susan realized her lifelong dream to become an artist. She traveled around North America to learn from prominent international artists and received many certifications, including one in textile and fiber arts from Gail Harker Creative Studios. Susan loved to spend the day creating in her art studio. She was always in the middle of a project, whether it was dyeing fabric, designing clothing, creating textile art pieces, or painting. When Susan wasn't in her studio, she was going on adventures with her husband, soulmate, and travel partner, Steve.
Susan is survived by her husband, Steven; children: Graeme (Tracy), China (Chris) Samuelson, Stuart (Minda) Sehr, Mason Sehr, Sean (Kelly) Sehr and Megan Sehr; grandchildren: Graysen, Jacob and Scarlett Rose; sister, Amy (Morrie) Baker; niece, Melody Matagi; nephew, Albert Gaynor; her mother, June and three brothers. Susan was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Katherine "Grammy" Love.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019