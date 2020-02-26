Resources
Norwalk - Services for Susan Dunn, 56, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Norwalk United Methodist Church with burial following in the Norwalk Cemetery.

Susan is survived by her sons, Michael Dunn and Allen Dunn; grandson, Nolan Dunn; father, Joseph Donald Patava; mother, Barb (Lloyd) Willbrandt; siblings, Tom (Barb) Patava, Tim (Jill) Patava, David (Michelle) Patava, Shelly (Rob) Rudolf; mother-in-law, Wilma Dunn; sister-in-law, Barbara Dunn; brothers-in-law, Robert "Bobby" (Ruth) Dunn Jr. and Tom (Pam) Dunn; uncle, Steve (Penny) Held; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dunn; father-in-law, Robert Dunn Sr.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Norwalk United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given in her name to the Pink Tractor Foundation. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
