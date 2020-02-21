|
Susan E. Cox
Indianola - Susan Elizabeth (Leonard) Cox was born October 4, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa to James and Berniece (Pinder) Leonard. She was last employed as a Speech Pathologist for the Urbandale Health Care Center. She was a beloved member of Norwoodville Baptist Church. Susan passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines at the age of 69.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Edward Cox; son, Nathan Cox (Amy); daughter, Amanda Cox; granddaughter, Gioia Cox; as well as other extended family and loving friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, and granddaughter Maia.
There will be a celebration of her life at Norwoodville Baptist Church, 4690 NE 29th Street, Des Moines, IA 50317 on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020