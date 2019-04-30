|
|
Susan E. Ney
Des Moines - Susan E Ney, 68, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Sue grew up in New Hampton, IA. During the summers she virtually lived at the local swimming pool with her best friend, Kathy (Hentges) Timlin. Her first job was being a lifeguard at the pool.
After high school Sue attended Area 1 Community College. She moved to Iowa City where she worked at the U of I Hospital and met Roy Ney, a student at the University. They got married in 1972 and have been together ever since. Sue and Roy moved to Des Moines in 1977. She worked at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines for 17 years, retiring in 1995.
Sue was an avid football fan, her favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. Sue and Roy enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world.
Although she was never able to run, she would always be seen at the finish line cheering on her husband, as well as several of his running friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred (Cooney) Krueger, and Mittens and Popcorn, two of her pet poodles. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roy, her brothers, James (Mary Lou) Krueger and Mark Krueger; her sister, Kay (Fred Larrison) Smith; two sisters-in-law, Ruth (James) Manor and Darlene Ney; and her favorite pet J.J.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Westover Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019