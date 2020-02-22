|
|
Susan F. Donahoe
Urbandale - Susan Favel Donahoe, 98, Urbandale, Iowa, died at Glen Oaks Special Care Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born December 12, 1921 in Jinja, Uganda, Africa to Charles Stanley & Evelyn Agnes (Taylor) Heaton.
Susan was sent home to England when 5 years old to begin formal schooling in England. She eventually graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in London with a degree in piano performance. Susan met her husband, John, when he was in the U.S. Army and billeted on her street in High Wycombe. They married in 1945 in High Wycombe and moved to Iowa where they raised their family. Sue taught piano lessons to elementary students in the Des Moines Public Schools for over 20 years.
Survivors include daughter, Ruth (Thomas) Tauscheck; sons, Michael Donahoe, Alan Donahoe, and Christopher (Rose) Donahoe; 35 Grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, John T. Donahoe; daughter, Denise Reints; her parents and brother, Bill.
Susan loved gardening, traveling, reading and playing bridge. She was known in her family as a good cook. Fruit cakes and jars of marmalade were welcome Christmas gifts. Susan was a lifetime subscriber to the Des Moines Symphony.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, at 10:00 am at St. Augustin Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50312, with the family greeting friends 1 hour prior to mass. A luncheon will follow services before interment at Glendale Cemetery.
The family of Susan wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at 3801 Grand and at Glen Oaks in Urbandale. Their kindness and patience had no end.
Memorials in Susan's honor may be directed to "Hospice of the Midwest".
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020