Susan J. Hager
Runnells - Susan Hager passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael, her son Jim Erickson (Kathi), grandson Joe Shambaugh, her sister Nancy Olin, and nephew Sean Olin (Tracy). She is now able to watch over her friends and loved ones from heaven.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 6th, 1947. She is preceded in death by her parents Al and Betty Kern, and her brother-in-law Bob Olin.
Her biggest passion was dancing over the years at Denny Arthur's, where she was known affectionately as "Puffy Hair Susie" for her classic hairstyle. She was proud of her daycare and loved being a homemaker. Her dogs were always an important part of her life. She enjoyed decorating, collecting dolls, bears, and glassware.
She cherished all her friends and younger people who thought of her as a second mom, and had many fond memories of fun times together. She leaves this world with a thought to remember: "Life is a big book with many chapters! Love you all!"
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Iles Westover Chapel at 6337 Hickman Rd, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery.
