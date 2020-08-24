Susan J. MaderoAltoona - Susan ("Sue") Jean Madero, age 79, passed away at Perry Lutheran Home on Monday August 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Sue was born in Hayward, Wisconsin on August 19, 1941 the daughter of John and Evelyn Frets. Sue had lived in Altoona since 2015 after previously enjoying a long and wonderful retirement life with her loving husband Jerry in Sedona, Arizona.Prior to retirement Susan worked for a number of years in the operations division for American Airlines and also enjoyed her time working as a teacher's aide after retiring from the airlines. Susan married Gerald (Jerry) Madero in West Des Moines, Iowa on November 11, 1989 and they enjoyed a wonderful, exciting and happy life together. Jerry survives her and will deeply miss her warm smile, laughter and companionship. Also surviving are her two children, Valerie Denning (Jim) of Des Moines and Miles Nelson (Barbi) of Ankeny, two step-daughters Jerna Madero of Audubon, Iowa and Jennifer Madero of Des Moines, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Margaret, a brother Jim Frets of Milwaukee, WI, sister-in-law Marla Lacey (Steve Znerold), sister-in-law Margo Petrus (Gary) and she was pre-deceased by her brother David.Susan was a great lover of sports and with Jerry attended many major league baseball games and PGA tournaments over the years. She loved her time in the Southwest with Jerry and made many friends over the years there. She especially loved her time back in Altoona and reconnecting with family and friends in Iowa.A very special thanks goes to Susan's caregiver team from Kindred Hospice, for the loving and special care they gave to Sue during her final time at Perry Lutheran Home. During this time of the pandemic when family members were unable to visit Sue in person, Lisa and Jessie provided the consistent, tender care her family so desperately wanted to give. There are not enough words to thank them.A private family service was held at Iles Dunn's Chapel on Wednesday August 26, 2020 followed by cremation and internment at the Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date. If so inclined, donations in Susan's name may be made to The Kindred at Home Foundation. Sue will be greatly and forever missed.