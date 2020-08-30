Susan J. Overholser



Des Moines - Susan J. Overholser, 78, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully on 08/28/2020 with her family by her side. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and William J. Lough. She is survived by her husband Ronald Overholser, sister Ginger Hedrick of Boulder, CO, children Nancy Jahns, Bill Beutler, Julie Hron(Jeff), and Douglas Beutler (Lisa), as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue enjoyed playing bridge, bird-watching and spending time with her family. Contributions can be made to Animal Rescue League of Des Moines. Private services will be scheduled at a later date.









