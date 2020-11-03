Susan JohnsonCarroll - Susan (Wilson) Johnson 83, from Carroll, IA, formerly from West Des Moines, died on November 3, 2020 at Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carroll, IA.A private burial will be held at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.Sue grew up in West Des Moines, IA, and graduated from Valley High School. She married the love of her life, Jimmy, when she was 17 years old. She was a faithful, loving wife, a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. Sue retired as an administrative assistant. She loved playing cards and making people laugh. One of her most lovable traits was her ability to laugh at herself, which she did often. She loved and appreciated all who cared for her at Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy and son K.C.Sue is survived by twin sister Sally Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa, and children Scott Johnson (Sue Stork) of Carroll, IA, Cindy Kennedy of Scottsdale, AZ, 6 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.