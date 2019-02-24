|
|
Susan Karras
Des Moines - Susan Elizabeth Karras died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The second child of John and Ann Karras, Susan was born on June 17, 1954 in Meadville, PA. She spent most of her life in Des Moines, working as a registered nurse at several nursing home facilities and hospitals throughout the city. Sue was incredibly devoted to her patients and demanded excellent care from the nurses and aides she managed.
Susan was also passionate about animal rights issues. She supported many organizations that engaged in animal rescue and sought kind and humane treatment of animals. She adored her own pets and couldn't stand to see any animal or pet suffer.
Sue had a gigantic heart and a quirky sense of humor. She loved her family dearly and is survived by father John, brother Paul and his wife Martha, sister Edie and her wife Peggy, and nieces and nephews Emilia, Max, and Galen. Though an intensely private person, Sue's kindness, compassion, laughter and caring spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Donations in remembrance may be made to the Iowa Animal Rescue League.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in July. Details will be posted on www.ilesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019