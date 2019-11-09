|
|
Susan Kay (Tell) Rezek
West Des Moines - Susan Kay (Tell) Rezek, 73, of West Des Moines, died of complications of COPD on November 8, 2019 at EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA.
Susan was born January 2, 1946 to Joseph and V. Jane Tell in Omaha, NE. Throughout her life, her Catholic faith was very important to her. She graduated high school from St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines in 1964 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Creighton University, where she met Bob Rezek. They were married in Omaha on December 9, 1967 and moved to Des Moines where they raised their family. Susan worked as a nurse at Charter Hospital, VA Hospital, and Fountain West Health Care Center. She found her true calling as a hospice nurse when she joined Hospice of Central Iowa, where she worked for 16 years, her last role being Director of Patient Care. She later became a full-time caretaker to her first two granddaughters.
Susan was a loving wife to her "Bobby Joe" for 44 years prior to his death, and they met many life-long friends through Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a compassionate and supportive mom, grandma, great-grandma, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She loved camping and fishing with her family, attending performances with The Playhouse group, spending time with her Book Club, studying ancestry, reading books, and working her crossword puzzles. She was most proud of her children and their families and enjoyed their activities, performances, and accomplishments.
She will be forever missed by her children, David (Lori) Rezek, Ann (Shane) Kramer, and Liz Rezek (Jonah Krause); grandchildren, Seth and Julian Rezek, Holden Kramer and Gabriella (Max) McDermott, Jasmine Carter, Sophia Rezek and Hayden Krause; great-grandchild, McKenna Mwirichia; sister, Kathleen (William) Steinke; brothers, Mike (Connie) Tell, Tom Tell (Tracy Tomlinson), Bill (Sue) Tell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rezek; her parents, Joseph and V. Jane Tell; and her father-in-law, Joseph Rezek.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a vigil at 7 pm on Monday, November 11 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Avenue in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to West Des Moines Public Library or Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019