Susan Kaye Gephart
- - Susan Kaye (Dauterive) Gephart left us too soon on June 11, 2019, to join her Heavenly Father and was welcome by her mother Rita Jo Hoxeng and brother Mark Alan Dauterive.
Susan's faith was inspiring to all those who surrounded her. She was known for her amazing crafting skills; especially her pot holders which were in high demand by all those who know her.
Susan is survived by her siblings, Denise (Greg) Noon, Yvonne (John) Dauterive, Mary Demers, Phil Dauterive, Paul (April) Dauterive and Don (Cindy) Dauterive as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Rita Hoxeng and brother Mark Dauterive.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14th at 11am at Evergreen Church of Christ in Des Moines, Iowa.
In the words of Susan herself, have a blessed and joyous day.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019