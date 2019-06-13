Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Church of Christ
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Gephart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kaye Gephart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Kaye Gephart Obituary
Susan Kaye Gephart

- - Susan Kaye (Dauterive) Gephart left us too soon on June 11, 2019, to join her Heavenly Father and was welcome by her mother Rita Jo Hoxeng and brother Mark Alan Dauterive.

Susan's faith was inspiring to all those who surrounded her. She was known for her amazing crafting skills; especially her pot holders which were in high demand by all those who know her.

Susan is survived by her siblings, Denise (Greg) Noon, Yvonne (John) Dauterive, Mary Demers, Phil Dauterive, Paul (April) Dauterive and Don (Cindy) Dauterive as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Rita Hoxeng and brother Mark Dauterive.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14th at 11am at Evergreen Church of Christ in Des Moines, Iowa.

In the words of Susan herself, have a blessed and joyous day.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.