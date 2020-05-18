|
Susan LeMar
West Des Moines - Susan LeMar passed away in her home surrounded by family on May 12, 2020.
Susan was born on May 4, 1943 in Des Moines to Donald Vernon Chenoweth and Loretta Rose (Lynch) Chenoweth. She graduated from St. Joseph's Grade School in Des Moines and Assumption High School in Davenport. She was a good student and very artistically talented, exemplified by a love of music and singing. As one of six children, she helped care for her younger siblings. They remember her as sweet, kind, generous, humble and unassuming. She had a resiliency that garnered a profound respect and admiration from her family for her strength and independence.
Susan suffered rheumatic fever during her childhood and spent several months away from her family in a convalescent home. It was this experience that inspired her to pursue nursing. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1967. In the latter part of her career, she spent 30 years working in geriatric nursing. Susan often said her nursing career was meant to be as she received more than she gave. She told so many stories about her residents, it was evident how much she loved each and every one. In her retirement, she continued caring for others by babysitting children she adored. She proudly displayed their photos and artwork just as she had for her own grandchildren.
Loving her children and her grandchildren was the joy of Susan's life. Family meant everything to her, and she loved generously. She cherished innumerable friendships throughout her life including her church group (Alpha at Hope WDM) and her alumni from grade school, high school, and nursing school.
Susan is survived by her four children that she shared with Jerold Vernon LeMar: Jerold Curtis (Tammy), Joel Scott (Jennifer), Denise Ann (Barry Steim) and Angela Renee LeMar.
Besides her children, four siblings survive: Annie Reese, Michelle Chenoweth, Don (Gail) Chenoweth, and Dennis (Debbie) Chenoweth. They were incredibly close and shared many adventures. Susan is also survived by her grandchildren: Sara and Michael LeMar, Elizabeth and Ben LeMar, and Rachel and Claire Steim. Susan joins her sister Kelly (Chenoweth) Seaton and her beloved "prince," grandson Sam LeMar.
She will be missed beyond measure.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a future date at Hope WDM. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor a cause dear to Susan, Make-A-Wish Iowa www.iowa.wish.org, in memory of her beloved grandson, Sam.
