|
|
Susan M. DeMoss
Des Moines -
June 10, 1951 - March 22, 2020
Sue was a true east sider graduating from East High in 1969. She was a free-spirited fun-loving gal. Sue generously gave her creative crafts and jewelry to many. She was a stubborn perfectionist and loved her old shows, "I Love Lucy" being her favorite. Sue loved all children and enjoyed entertaining them. She shared her talents teaching crafts at Bible School and was a member of the Grandview Lutheran Church.
Sue was a proud breast cancer survivor and survived a stroke, but lost her battle with heart disease. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian; mother, Betty Manley; sisters Karen Preas and Joanne Sacco; Granddaughter, Kayla Marvelli; and great-grandson, Daxton Brooks; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020